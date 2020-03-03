TROY — Frances Long, 85, formerly of Troy, Ohio, currently Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville, OH, exchanged this life to be with her Lord on February 28, 2020.

She was born June 6, 1934 to the late T. Kyle and Beatrice (Thompson) Schatzley. She was united in marriage to Robert L Long on September 19, 1953 in Pleasant Hill, Ohio. Their marriage spanned 66 blessed years. She is survived by her husband, and her brother Thomas (Marcia, deceased) Schatzley.

They were blessed with four children: Gale (Paula) Long of Covington, Ohio, Stephen Robert Long (deceased), Susan (Mike) Fay of Troy, Ohio and Becky (Keith) Peters of Greenville, Ohio. Their 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren held a special place in her heart.

Frances was retired from the Upper Valley Medical Center after 27 years of service. She is remembered as having a gentle, quiet strength.

Friends and family are invited to attend a public memorial service to honor her life, beginning at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at the Shuff Community Chapel at the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville, OH, followed by a friend and family gathering.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to all who cared for her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, OH 45331.