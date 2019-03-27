COVINGTON — Frank E. Lemmon, age 72, of Covington, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Union City Care Center. Frank was born in Piqua on June 3, 1946, to the (late) William and Elizabeth (Phillipi) Lemmon.

He was awarded his high school diploma from Piqua High School on March 26, 2015; was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War from 1966-1968 and was stationed in Germany.

He was owner/operator of F & W Distributing/Lemtree Inc.; was the ticket man for many fraternal organizations for over 50 years; maintained his barber license; a past member of the VFW Piqua Post, the American Legion Post #184, Piqua, the Piqua Eagles Aerie #614, Piqua Elks, and Piqua Moose.

He was an avid bowler and fisherman; and loved The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds.

Preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 46 years, Amy Louise (Kraus) Lemmon in 2017; sister, Margaret Gross, March 2019; twin brother, William Lemmon; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Kraus and Jesse Cade. Frank is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Lance Ray of Covington; son, Bill Lemmon (Hilke Ahrens) of Chicago, IL; seven grandchildren, Carley, Shelby, Jacob, Jackson, and Blake Lemmon of Valparaiso, IN, Hunter and Taylor Ray of Covington; sister, Ruth Cade; mother-in-law, Jean VanHorn of Upper Sandusky, OH; sister-in-law, Teri Myers of Upper Sandusky, OH; three brothers-in-law, Mike and Deborah Kraus of TX, George and Martha Kraus of Tiffin, OH, Joe and Cindy Kraus of Upper Sandusky, OH; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private graveside service to be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends are invited to meet at the Covington Eagles Aerie #3998 to celebrate Frank's life with a meal on Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

Contributions may be made to American Legion Post #184 Baseball Team, Piqua, Ohio.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.