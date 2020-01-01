Frank F. Heitkamp

MINSTER — Frank F. Heitkamp age 83 of Minster, Ohio died Monday, December 30, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on October 22, 1936 in Maria Stein to the late Frank & Emma (Voskuhl) Heitkamp.

He married Mary Joyce (Friemering) on July 9, 1959 in Minster and she died March 31, 2012.

He is survived by children Sheila Fisher & Jeff Gaier, Minster, Kurt & Heidi Heitkamp, Palm Beach, FL, Lori Heitkamp & Randy Brown, Sidney, OH, Julie & Bob Barlage, Russia, OH, Frank & Allison Heitkamp, Minster, Bruce & Amanda Heitkamp, Seattle, WA, grandchildren, Adam, Shari, Tyler, Megan, Kaitlyn, Jason, Cora, Mya, Lacey, Wesley, Tim, Brittney and Bryce; great grandchildren, Raedyn, Melody, Nora and Aiden; brother, Ivo & Wilma Heitkamp, Philothea; and in-laws, Lois Heyne, Minster, Kathleen Bensman, Minster, Lee Westerheide, Celina, and Marty Heitkamp, Maria Stein.

He was preceded in death by siblings and in-laws, Arnold Heitkamp, Adella & Carl Golden, Tom Heitkamp, Linus & Pat Heitkamp, Jack Heyne, Delores & Bill Munch, Elsie & Jack Connors, Pauline Heitkamp, JoAnn Westerheide, Marie & Louis Will, Jack Heyne and Urban Bensman.

He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster.

Frank was a very hardworking man who enjoyed an outdoor lifestyle, he was an avid sports fan of the Browns, OSU and the Reds.

He was former owner of H & S Market in Minster and current owner of Endzone Sports Lounge in Covington.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 1 to 6 PM on Sunday January 5th and from 9 to 9:30 AM on Monday. Burial will take place in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Published in Piqua Daily Call from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
