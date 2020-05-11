NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Frank J. Meiring, 70, formerly of Piqua, died in his New Port Richey, FL home on May 3, 2020. A Vietnam veteran, he was honorably discharged as a Master Sergeant in 1972. He is survived by his siblings, Linda (and Larry) Houser (Ft Myers, FL), Larry (and Bev) Meiring (Piqua, OH), Carolyn Finfrock (Piqua, OH), Mike (and Treva) Meiring (FL) and Nancy (and Eldon) Robbins (Troy, OH). He is preceded in death by his brother, Rick Meiring (Dayton, OH) and parents, Agnes and Lawrence Meiring (Piqua, OH). Frank's remains have been placed at the Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, FL. A memorial service will be announced at a future date and will take place at the military cemetery in FL.



