PIQUA — Franklin D. Grant, 86, of Piqua passed away peacefully at 11:11 pm Thursday, December 26, 2019 in the comfort of his son's home.

He was born June 21, 1933 in Paris, Kentucky to the late James and Elizabeth (Owen) Grant.

He married Marjorie Huff November 27, 1954 in Liberty, Indiana and she preceded him in death in 1998.

Survivors include two sons, Tim (Jennetta) Grant of New Carlisle, Shawn (Misty) Grant of Arcanum; five grandchildren, Christi, Zachary, Levon, Asa, Shane; and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by eleven brothers and sisters.

Mr. Grant was a graduate of McKinley High School in Dayton.

He served proudly in the United States Marine Corps. during the Korean War.

He worked as a probation officer for the Montgomery County Adult Probation Department as well as an agent with the Western Ohio Special Investigative Unit.

He was a 32nd degree Mason with Lodge 616 in Flat Gap, Kentucky. He founded the World Shorin-Ryu Karate-Do, USA Federation in 1970 and served at the Chairman of the Board. He also served for a short time as the Director of Johnson County Hospice while in Kentucky.

A gathering of family and friends to honor his life will be held from 2-5 pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Redman's Picnic Grounds, 2855 W. Stanfield Rd. Troy, OH 45373. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

