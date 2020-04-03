Frederick J. Canan

BRADFORD — Frederick J. Canan, age 77 of Bradford, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Springmeade Health Center.

Fred was born in Bradford on July 20, 1942 to the (late) Walter & Pauline (Westfall) Canan; a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1960; worked as a Supervisor at FRAM for 21 years; a member of Common Grounds Church (formerly Bradford Church of the Brethren); previously was a Mason; loved to watch any sport, especially like The Oho State University Buckeyes; earlier in life he enjoyed golf, hunting and fishing.

Preceded in death by his parents and wife, Helen E. Canan in 2014.

Fred is survived by his children, Kathy & Dan Wood of Beavercreek, Cully & Tabatha Canan of Bradford, Jon & Carmen Canan of Anna, Jennifer & Scott Snowden of Kettering; grandchildren, Rachel & Ryan Paulus, Nick & Sara Canan, Luke & Jessica Wood, Katie Wood, Iris, Willow, Ren, Nova Canan, Elaine, Andrew, Joseph, Elizabeth, Harrison Snowden, Hayden, Drew, Parker, Michalla Davidson; great-grandchildren, Gavin Paulus, Grace Levinson, Gwen Cason, Lily Goudy; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger & Ruthanne Canan of Columbus, Scott & Chris Canan of Bradford, Ron & Karen Canan of Bloomer; three sisters and brother-in-law, Shirley Miller of Bradford, Sandy Batten of Bradford, Deb & Dave Dirksen of Bradford; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Due to the Coronavirus there will be private services. A livestream of the service will be available at https://m.facebook.com/stockerfraley at 3:00 PM Saturday.

A recording of the service will be posted within an hour after the service at stockerfraley.com below Fred's obituary.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
