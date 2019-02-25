TROY — Gail R. Thompson, age 72, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center ER in Troy.

He was born on April 22, 1946 in Dayton to the late Richard W. and Grace Ann (Boles) Thompson.

Gail is survived by his wife of 48 years: Betty (Baker) Thompson; one daughter Sabra Thompson of Troy; one son: Shay (Kim) Thompson of Piqua; and two grandchildren: Whit Thompson and Piper Jo Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter: Christina Marie Thompson in 1977; and one brother: Kyle Vincent Thompson.

Gail was a graduate of Bethel High School. Gail proudly served his country as a member of the US Marine. He was a carpenter and maintenance man by trade.

Memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Pastor Jonathon Workman officiating. Friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

