LEXINGTON — Gale Leo Gregory, age 87, of Lexington passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Darrell Cartrette officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Mr. Gregory was born in Preble County, OH on November 18, 1931 to Roy Elmer Gregory and Flora Belle Gardner Gregory. He was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force, having served his country for 23 years. Formerly from Troy, he retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1974.

Mr. Gregory retired from Sew Eurodrive and later Lexcom having worked in maintenance. Mr. Gregory was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and his memory will be forever cherished. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by previous wives, Elizabeth Adkins Gregory, Faye Rouse Gregory, Dorothy Carr Gregory.

Surviving are his wife, Rita Gregory of the home; two sons, David Gregory of Lexington and Glendon Gregory of Ocoee, FL; four daughters, Vickie Croft (Troy) of Piqua, OH, Lola Gregory of Thomasville, Karen Gregory Melvin of Troy, OH and Shannon Bruner (Brandon) of Lexington; ten grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to Mt. Carmel Freewill Baptist Church at 107 Arrington Dr, Lexington, NC 27295.

