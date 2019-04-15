PIQUA — Gary D. Snyder, 60, of Piqua, died at 7:10 pm Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 7, 1959 in Big Spring, Texas to the late Donald Snyder and the late Georgeen Wilson. He married Stacy L. Hunt February 14, 1984 in Troy and she survives.

Other survivors include three sons, Brian (Denise) Snyder of Piqua, Gary (Andrea) Snyder of West Carrolton, Dustin (Billie Elmore) Snyder of Sidney; three daughters, Sarah (DJ Yoders) Snyder of West Virginia, Anne (Harold) DaPore of Piqua, Elisabeth Snyder of Dayton; twelve grandchildren; and one brother, Chuck (Terry) Wilson of Texas.

He was preceded in death by one sister, LaDonna Gay Snyder; and one granddaughter, Peyton Yoders.

Mr. Snyder was a 1977 graduate of Piqua Central High School.

He worked currently for Polysource as a mixer and cutter.

He served proudly in the United States Marine Corps. He was a former member of the AmVets Post #1986. He enjoyed working security for Alexander Stadium during Piqua High School football games. He was an avid Ohio State fan and enjoyed watching Legion and girl's softball. He also enjoyed coaching girl's basketball, boy's and girl's baseball and 8th grade football.

He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and took every opportunity to support them by attending as many sporting events and other extra curricular activities as possible. He was a good hearted man that will be missed by many.

A service to honor his life will begin at 6 pm Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating followed by full military honors provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miami Valley Adaptive Sports, Jr. Raptors, P.O. Box 340206, Beavercreek, OH 45434.

