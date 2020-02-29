PIQUA — Gary E. Franklin, 73 of Piqua went home to be with the Lord at 7:36 a.m. Thursday February 27, 2020 at his residence.

He was born February 19, 1947 in Piqua to the late Jesse L. Ackles and Argailia (Medley) Haynes.

Survivors include three children, Christopher Hal Reaves of Cincinnati, Chelsea (Edward) Dawson II of Toledo, Garrison (Erica) Franklin of Cincinnati; three step-children, Franklin Rashaan (Stacy) Evans of Piqua, Talia Myers of Trotwood, Shayla Minkner of Troy; thirteen grandchildren, Jordan, Aujah, Edawnya, Christian, Kainen, Jocelyn, Kyler, Edward III, Ja'Tara, Cerenity, Cincere, Nivant, and Baby Franklin on the way!; three great-grandchildren, Julianna, Jiavonna, Samiyah; two sisters, Sylvanna Cooper of Piqua and Charita Rucker of Texas; and two nieces, Yvette and Diamond Cooper.

Mr. Franklin was preceded in death by his sister, Delores Harrison.

Mr. Franklin was a longtime, faithful and very active member of the Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from Hobart Brothers as a machinist with over 40 years of service. He enjoyed experimenting in the kitchen while cooking and baking, camping regularly with the kids when they were younger, spending time with family, and playing the lottery in all its forms.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Monty Peterson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church, 320 Park Ave., Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.