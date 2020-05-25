PIQUA — Gary E. Setser, age 55, of Piqua, OH passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 5, 1964 in Dayton, OH to Jack W. Setser and the late Irene H. (Gough) Setser. In addition to his father, Gary is survived by stepmother: Susan A. (Wilson) Setser; daughter: Olivia Setser of West Milton; son: Garrett Setser of West Milton; sister: Jackie Gehring of Piqua and girlfriend: Tina Ferguson of Piqua. He was a 1983 graduate of Milton Union High School. He was an undefeated champion wrestler and was active in three sports in high school. He loved his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Milton Union High School Wrestling program in Gary's name, 7640 Milton-Potsdam Road, West Milton, OH 45383. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 25 to May 26, 2020.