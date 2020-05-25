Gary E. Setser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PIQUA — Gary E. Setser, age 55, of Piqua, OH passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 5, 1964 in Dayton, OH to Jack W. Setser and the late Irene H. (Gough) Setser. In addition to his father, Gary is survived by stepmother: Susan A. (Wilson) Setser; daughter: Olivia Setser of West Milton; son: Garrett Setser of West Milton; sister: Jackie Gehring of Piqua and girlfriend: Tina Ferguson of Piqua. He was a 1983 graduate of Milton Union High School. He was an undefeated champion wrestler and was active in three sports in high school. He loved his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Milton Union High School Wrestling program in Gary's name, 7640 Milton-Potsdam Road, West Milton, OH 45383. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N Market Street
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved