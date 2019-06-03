TIPP CITY — Gary Lee Durst, age 74 of Tipp City, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was a 1962 graduate of Vandalia Butler High School and attended BGSU.

He retired from Power Systems Technology in Dayton, Ohio. He was a member of VFW Post 9582, Amvets 99, American Legion 0668, Elks 833, FOE 2201 and Indian Lake Moose 1533.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Lucille Durst.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Mary Jane "M.J.", 2 sons Matthew (Tamara) of Bradenton, FL, Ty of Mt. Pleasant, NC, 7 grandchildren Jesse, Jenna, Jonah, Tucker, River, Ky and Koah Durst, a sister Marcia (Jim) Morrison of Athens, GA and other family and dear friends.

The family will receive friends' Saturday, June 8, 4-7pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadephia Dr. at N. Main St.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to in Gary's memory.

