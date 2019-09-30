TROY — Gary Lee Youngerman, age 75 of Troy, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the Hospice Unit of the Dayton VA Medical Center.

He was born August 18, 1944 in Dayton to the late George and Mary (Curtner) Youngerman.

Gary is survived by his wife Patricia (Thompson) Youngerman, who he married November 2, 2001.

He is also survived by his children: Dawn Jennings (Jeff) of Piqua and David Youngerman (Karen) of Denver, CO; four grandchildren: Justin and Derek Jennings and Nathanial and Noah Youngerman, two great grandchildren: Beau and Ana-Marie Lee Jennings; two sisters: Barbara Zettle of Minneapolis, MN and Becky Flannigan (John) of Indianapolis, IN, and brother Bob Youngerman (Dottie) of Yantis, TX.

He was preceded in death by his brother Chuck Youngerman.

Gary was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War and had service-connected cancer.

He was a graduate of Tecumseh High School and received two Associates Degrees from Sinclair Community College.

He was a member of VFW Post #5436, AmVets Post #88, American Legion Post #43, Veteran's Memorial Honor Guard, Eagles #971, and Fish & Game, all of Troy.

Gary loved working in his yard and spending quality time with his family and friends. He retired from Whirlpool Corporation in 2001 after 25+ years of service.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 2:00PM-4:00PM at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Military honors by the Veteran's Memorial Honor Guard of Troy will take place at 4:00PM at the funeral home. Friends and family are welcome to a social gathering at VFW Post #5436 following the Celebration of Life.

Memorial contributions may be given to Dayton VA Hospice or the Veteran's Memorial Honor Guard of Troy. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

