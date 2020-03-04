TROY — Gayleen A. Winston, 56, of Troy passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her residence.

She was born July 29, 1963 in Piqua to the late Idaho Graves and Elaine (Swofford) Owens who survives and is of Piqua.

She married Herbert L. Winston in Richmond, Indiana and he survives.

Other survivors include one son, Ivan Graves of Troy; two grandchildren, Onikah "Reese" Graves, Quinton D. William Graves; one sister, Tania (Shane) Hunt of Troy; three brothers, Greg (Leslie) Swofford of Seattle, Washington, Aaron (Julia) Graves of Piqua, Idaho "Rick" Graves of Sidney; three special nephews, Jon Schatz, Zach Schatz, Jordan Schatz; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Winston was a 1981 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She earned Associates Degrees from Edison Community College and Sinclair Community College. She worked in the engineering department for Emerson Climate Technologies and more recently for Honda of America.

She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed embroidery and crafting. She also enjoyed exercising. She was an animal lover, especially her beloved German shepherd, G.Z.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:30 am Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. John W. Jackson, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am Monday at the funeral home.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.