PIQUA — Gene Smith, age 84, of Piqua, passed away Thursday April 18, 2019. He was born September 28, 1934 in Somerset, KY to the late Henry M. and Effie C. (Hines) Smith.

He married Jeannie (Hilgefort) Smith October 31, 1966 in Monroe, Michigan. She survives.

He is also survived by four children: John & Rita Smith, Piqua, Sandy & Jimmy Caudill, Piqua, Missy & Carl Shafer, Covington, Renee & Jamie McDowell, Covington; four sisters and brother-in-law: Maxine Wooton, Somerset, KY, Wanda Westmoreland, Lakeland, FL, Shirley Stone, Cincinnati, OH, Karolyn & Johnnie Shepherd, Lakeland, FL; eight grandchildren: Brandon(Jessica) Smith, Lindsay (Kevin) Canali, Brad Caudill, Kyle (Jodi) Roller, Garrett Shafer, Hanna Shafer, Kirsten (Tom) Watters, Emma McDowell; two great grandchildren: Peyton Smith, Lilly Roller, and Ruby Mae Canali expected in May. He was preceded in death by one son: David Smith; six brothers and four sisters.

Gene was a member of Campground Baptist Church in Somerset, KY. He worked for Val-Decker Packing in Piqua for 30 years and was also a self-employed dump truck driver.

Gene enjoyed racing for 60 years. He was a multiple time track champion at surrounding speedways and is in the Eldora Speedway Hall of Fame. He loved watching Nascar, spending time with his family and grandchildren and would do anything for his family and friends. He was a member of the Covington Eagles. Heaven gained a race car driver.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Rev. Donald Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Family will receive friends Tuesday 4-8 P.M. at the funeral home.

