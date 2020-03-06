PIQUA — Geneat L. Harvey Medley Peffley, 98, of Piqua, passed away at 8:24 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born August 19, 1921 in Dupont, Indiana to the late David and Mary (Cosby). She married Andrew W. Harvey who preceded her in death, and then Lawrence Medley who preceded her in death, and Arthur A. Peffley who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, Byron L. (Beverly) Harvey of Covington; two grandchildren, Deseria Harvey, Lewis Karll Harvey; two great grandchildren, Tabitha Lewis, Brandon Harvey; a great great granddaughter, Makaiy; and a sister, Geneva (Leonard) Humes of Port St. Lucie, Florida. She was preceded in death by four brothers.

Mrs. Peffley was 1939 graduate of Broadway High School of Madison, Indiana, and the Patterson Nursing School in 1966. She was a Unites States Army veteran having served during World War II. She retired in 1978 from the Copeland Corp. of Sidney as a welder. She was a devout member of St. Mary Catholic Church where she served on its Altar Society, Daughters of Isabella, and as a spiritual Commentator and Lector. She was a member of the American Legion Post #184, the Y.W.C.A. of Piqua, the Piqua Community Action Council, and taught First-Aid through the Piqua Chapter of the American Red Cross. She enjoyed traveling and painting. She will be deeply missed by her loving family.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney where full military honors being provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Broadway, Piqua, OH 45356.

