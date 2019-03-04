HOUSTON — George Curtis Neth, 83, of Houston, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born June 3, 1935, in Piqua, to the late Bernis and Mary (Minnich) Neth. He married Joyce E. Booher Nov. 26, 1960 in Covington, a union that would span 58 years; and she survives.

Other survivors include a son, Curt (Laurie) Neth of Cumming, Georgia; a daughter, Tonya (Philip) Erbland of Wesley Chapel, Florida; four grandchildren, Alexis Neth, Logan Neth, Lauren Neth, Trenton Erbland; a brother, Clarence (Joan) Neth of Piqua; a sister, Norma Neth of Piqua; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Neth was a 1953 graduate of Piqua Central High School and a 1957 graduate of Ohio State University with a Bachelor's of Science in agriculture. He spent many years selling fertilizer and cattle feed with Royster Fertilizer and molasses with Pacific Molasses. He then worked for the Baumfolder Corporation in Sidney, from which he retired.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Covington. He was an active member of the Free and Accepted Masons Stokes Lodge #305 where he served as the chaplain. He was a past member of the Lena/Conover Lodge #217 where he served as Past Master.

He loved gardening and taking care of his farm and orchard. He spent as much time as he could outdoors. He loved his family deeply, especially his grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his selflessness; always willing to help others.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with the Rev. Stephen Nierman officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or to St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 E. Bridge St., Covington, OH 45318.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.