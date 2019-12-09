TROY — George M. Furnas, age 101, of Troy, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at StoryPoint of Troy.

He was born in Covington, OH on January 29, 1918 to the late John R. and Eva (Brewer) Furnas.

George is survived by daughter: Julie (Mike) Weyant of Huber Heights; three grandchildren: Chris (Shannon) Weyant of Troy, Brandon (Britney) Weyant of KS and Alyssa Weyant of GA; and five great grandchildren: Kieran, Bryce, Declan, Joshua and James. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy I. (Helmer) Furnas; one brother: Carl Furnas; and one sister: Esther Perry

George was a member of Covington Christian Church in Covington, OH.

He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army Air Corp during WW II.

George was also a member of Franklin Lodge #14 F & AM, where he received his 75 year pin recognition. He was a 1936 graduate of Covington High School.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Pastor Nick Church officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Friends may call from 12:00-2:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373 or Covington Christian Church, 115 North Pearl Street, Covington, OH 45318.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.