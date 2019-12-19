PITTSBURGH, Pa. — George Morgan Inglis, age 81, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 13, 2019 at St. Margaret's Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born July 18, 1938 in Piqua, OH to Rev. Dr. John (Cockins) and Helen (Morgan) Inglis.

George was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and the tennis team at Washington & Jefferson College. Following graduation in 1959, he served as a captain in the US Army Artillery. After his service, George pioneered a 40-year career as General Sales Manager at Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Corporation. His quick wit and dry humor made him a respected and beloved friend and business colleague. However, George's most important job was that of a family man.

He married the love of his life, Sarah Jane Nicholson of Raleigh, NC in 1964. He was blessed with three beautiful children; James Inglis (Christine) of South Carolina, John Inglis (Elizabeth) of Pittsburgh, and Sharon Ehrlich (Brian) of Florida. He was also a proud grandfather to Jackson, Carson, Sydney, Ryan, Roman, Cameron, Cooper and George Patrick. In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren George is survived by his brother, Robert S. Inglis (Sheila) of Washington, VA, sister-in-law Sally Inglis of Redlands, CA and sister-in-law Suzanne Inglis of Marblehead, OH.

George is predeceased by his parents and two brothers, William D. and John C. Inglis.

George was a loyal friend and enjoyed spending time on the links at the Pittsburgh Field Club as well as traveling with friends and family. No matter where the adventure, he was sure to make a new friend. His charisma and character will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, with a punch and cookie reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The George and Sarah Jane Inglis Endowment Fund at W&J College (student aide): Development Office, 60 S. Lincoln Street, Washington, PA 15301.