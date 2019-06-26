PIQUA — Georgia Sirch, 75, of Piqua, passed June 24th at Dorothy Love, after her bout with cancer. She peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior.

She as preceded in death by her parents Bob and Ruth and a brother Mike.

She is lovingly remembered by her sister Cathy Popp, brothers Tim and Shaun Sirch, and Issac Henson, whom she thought of as a son, and his three daughters.

She retired after 40 years from Copeland Emerson. She was an avid poker player.

Thanks to everyone who helped with her care.

A memorial to graciously honor her life will be held at a later date.