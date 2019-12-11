TROY — Geraldine Kneisley, age 84, of Troy, OH passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Koester Pavilion, Troy.

She was born on November 21, 1935 in Lebanon, OH to the late Carl and Zona King.

Geraldine was married to Harry R. Kneisley for 54 years and he preceded her in death on March 29, 2014.

Geraldine is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Rick and Amy Kneisley of Troy; daughters and sons-in-law: Tawnya and Craig Gildow of Clayton and Vickie and Randy Brown of West Milton; six grandchildren: Noah Kneisley, John Kneisley, Aimee Brown, Jeni Alspaugh, Ryan Brown and Jami Swabb and six great grandchildren: Elliott, Isaac, Gregory, Madison, Ben and Zack.

Geraldine was retired from National City/PNC Bank. She and her husband owned and operated the Walnut Grove antique business.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in West Milton, OH. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.