CASSTOWN — Geraldine Ruth "Jerry" Rowe, age 83 of Casstown, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born April 23, 1936 in Dayton to the late Lee and Alma (Leeper) Hilgeford.

Jerry is survived by her four daughters: Leslye Barringer (Brent) of Casstown, Lisa Brooks (Jerry) of Elizabeth Township, Linda Kunz (William) of Hillsville, VA, and Lorrie Parker (Gary) of Montgomery, TX; grandchildren: Lucy Reck (Michael), Travis Welbaum (Makayla), Jason Chiles (Michelle), Cheyenne Parker, and Lakota Parker; six great-grandchildren; and sister Elizabeth "Betty" Gough of Tipp City.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur A. Rowe on April 6, 2004.

Jerry was a graduate of the former Julienne High School (Chaminade Julienne High School) in Dayton and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy. Her hobbies included gardening, canning, and photography and she frequently traveled the world with her beloved husband, Wilbur. Jerry also loved Irish Setters and horses, especially Arabian horses, and she operated her own horse boarding facility at Legend Hall Farm. She was also a Miami County 4H advisor and a member of the Auxiliary #5436 in Troy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Samala officiating. Interment will follow in Casstown Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to the Elizabeth Township Historical Society: 5760 Walnut Grove Rd., Troy, OH 45373. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .