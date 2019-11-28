TROY — Geraldine "Jerry" Wright Rose was born on November 28, 1936 in Troy, Ohio where she resided her entire life.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Cyrus and Lucille (Burkholder) Wright; her amazing husband since 1966: John David Rose; and her beautiful niece: Marla Jo Wright.

She is survived by daughter: Kellie Rose (Mitch) Mahaney; sons: Mike (Shelly) Rose and Mark (Cyndi) Rose; 7 amazing grandchildren: Mack, Karson, Morgan, Keegan, Cael, Megan and Allison; her brothers: Billy Wright and Mike Wright; sisters-in-law: Diana Wright and Susan Aune (Rhode Island); 11 nieces and nephews; 28 great nephews and nieces; and 1 great, great nephew.

Jerry met Dave on a Sunday and they were married the following Saturday on October 8, 1966.

Jerry worked at Hobart Brothers for many years and when she resigned to become a mother, Hobart hired four men to replace that position that she did by herself. While raising three children, Dave and Jerry owned and operated Mike and Mark Paving, Inc.

Dave and Jerry considered having a family their greatest joy and a loving family is what they wanted in life. Throughout her children's teenage years, Jerry fed hundreds of athletes and band members at Miami East High School. In the years that followed, you found out just how much you were loved by her if you received a handmade quilt from her. Jerry was happiest watching a sporting event with her husband, quilting or rocking a child on her lap while singing the ABCs or reading them a book.

Currently Jerry is in Heaven with her husband, Dave where they are walking side-by-side where she can finally keep up with in speed and stride.

Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 PM on December 16, 2019, at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on December 16, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

