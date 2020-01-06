TROY — Gillford Stewart King of Troy, OH passed away January 3, 2020 at home, just days after he celebrated his 90th birthday.

He was born December 26, 1929 in Hamilton, OH to Gillford and Irma {Stahlheber} King, who precede him in death.

He is also preceded in death by his wife Mary Jean in 2018. Stewart is survived by his sons, Gary (Sammi) King of Batavia, Illinois, and Jeff (Barb) King of Wyoming, Ohio, grandchildren, Gregor (Chelsea) King of North Aurora, Illinois, Dr. Kevin (Zak Dabbas) King of Chicago, Illinois and Julie (Brian) Fishbaugh of Columbus, Ohio.

Stewart attended Capital University in Bexley, Ohio where he met his wife Mary Jean. After graduation, the couple relocated to Washington DC where Stewart served in the United States Navy, teaching at the Naval School of Music.

The couple returned to Ohio for grad school at Ohio University and when a band director position opened up at Tipp City schools, the family moved to Tipp. He served as band director for 16 years and then moved to junior high administration for 13 years, serving as principal of Central Middle School. Even in retirement he continued to teach band students privately and judged band competitions across the state.

He brought the joy of music to many who enjoyed playing in concert band, marching in competitions and finding camaraderie through summer band camp. A man of deep faith, Stewart led the choir of Zion Lutheran Church for many years. A talented musician, Stewart shared his musical ability on flute, saxophone, and clarinet with many area bands.

Visitation 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371 and 1:30 PM until time of service at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, OH. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City.

Donations may be made in loving memory of Stewart to the Zion Lutheran Church.