PIQUA — Ginger D. McGrath, age 51, of Piqua, passed away at 7:35 A.M. Monday May 6, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Troy, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held Friday May 10, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Family will receive friends Friday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.