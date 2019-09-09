TROY — Gladys I. (Weaver) Jones, age 96 of Troy, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Koester Pavilion. She was born November 21, 1922 in Troy to the late Robert and Nellie (Landis) Ingle.

Gladys is survived by her husband Phillip L. Jones, whom she married March 17, 1973; sons Gary Weaver (Candy) of Dayton and Mike Weaver (Pam) of Troy; daughters Jane Laughman (Steve) of Wintersville, NC and Joan Vanchure (Bob) of Burlington, KY; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; stepsons Kelly Jones of West Milton and Brian Jones (Robin) of Brookville and stepdaughter Gina Miller (Brian) of Covington.

She was preceded in death by two sisters Lydia Manning and Roberta Smith.

Gladys was a 1940 graduate of Troy High School and a member of First United Church of Christ in Troy. She retired as a factory worker from AO Smith after 20 years of service.

A funeral service will be held 12:00PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Lauren Allen officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM-12:00PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Memorial contributions may be given to: Hospice of Miami County PO Box 502 Troy, OH 45373.