Gladys Isabel "Clingan" Metz
Gladys Isabel "Clingan" Metz, age 93, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Miami Valley after a fall.

Gladys was the youngest of six children born to Elmer and Nettie M. (Buckles) Clingan.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years George E. Metz, her parents Elmer and Nettie Clingan, brothers Loran, Harold, and Frank Clingan, sisters Viola Snell and Marie Hall, along with one cherished grandson Geoffrey Metz.

She is survived by sister-in-law Shirley (Bill) Wesco, Troy, Ohio, daughter Julia (Gary) Garvey, Tipp City, and son George E. (Peggy) Metz Jr., Ontario, Ohio, grandchild Nichole Hoyt, Katherine, Howard, and Elizabeth (Seth) Hooks, as well as nine great grandchildren. Gladys was born on First Street in Tipp City and resided in the house they built on Main Street for 54 years.

She worked at Dolly Toy, Tipp Novelty, and The Sweet Shop that she and George owned, and volunteered at the Salvation Army in Troy, Ohio.

She was a highly skilled seamstress, and quilter, and made beautiful things for those she loved. She loved nature and cared for many hurt or strayed animals that made their way to her porch. She was always willing to lend a helping hand.

At her request there will be no services.

Contributions may be made to the Needy Basket of Southern Miami County, 330 S. Fifth St., Tipp City, Ohio, 45371 and His Hands Extended Sanctuary, 1560 Dialton Road, St. Paris, Ohio 43072.

Arrangements entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, Ohio.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.



Published in Piqua Daily Call from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

