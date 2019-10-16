TROY — Glenn R. Reed, age 67, of Troy, OH passed away on October 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born on October 20, 1951 in Troy, OH to the late Smith and Eva (Sharits) Reed.

Glenn is survived by his son: Joshua Reed of Columbus, OH;

sisters and brothers-in-law: Winnie (Denny Wyen) Smith of Troy; Wanda Fulcher of Orlando, FL and Wanita (Greg) Morris of Grand Coulee, WA; brothers and sister-in-law: Rick (Gaylene) Reed of Troy and Lonnie Reed of Troy; brother-in-law: Barry Willoughby of Troy; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his son: Eric Reed; his brother: Timothy S. Reed; sister: Wilma Willoughby; brother-in-law: Ed Fulcher; and nephew: Melvin Smith.

Glenn was a 1969 graduate of Miami East High School and attended Sinclair Community College. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #971, AmVets Post #88, Post #5436, Loyal Order of the Moose and Troy Fish and Game. Glenn was owner and President of Independent Machine and Welding Inc. in Troy.

Memorial service to be held 1:00 PM Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 11:00AM-1:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

