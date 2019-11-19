PIQUA — Gloria M. Arthur, age 89, of Piqua, died at 8:15 PM on Fri. November 15, 2019 at Piqua Health and Rehab Center.

She was born in Piqua, OH on March 24, 1930 to the late Ralph B. and Grace B. (Norris) Louden. On March 27, 1948 in Sidney, OH she married Forest L. Arthur.

He preceded her in death on April 8, 2004.

Gloria is also survived by two sons: Dan Arthur, Piqua, OH, William "Ed", Piqua, OH; one daughter: Reta Baxter, Homosassa, Fl; one brother: James Louden, Piqua, OH; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son: Harold "Bud" Arthur, one brother: Harold Louden, a daughter-in-law: Cindy Arthur and a son-in-law: Sandy Baxter.

Gloria was a member of The Piqua Salvation Army, where she was a secretary for seven years before retiring in 1992. She also worked for Orr Felt Co. in Piqua for six years.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Majors Robert and Jody Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH. Family will receive friends Thursday from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Passport of Shelby County, 100 E. Court St., Sidney, OH 45365 or Salvation Army, 129 South Wayne Street, Piqua, OH 45356.

