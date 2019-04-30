TROY — Grace L. Denoyer, age 91, of Troy, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Brookdale of Troy, Ohio. She was born on October 19, 1927 in Harrison, MI to the late John Roy and Etta Leah (Young) Campbell.

Grace is survived by her children: Dave (Shawn) Denoyer of Troy, Ohio; Glenna (Don) Tucker of Sarasota, FL and Barbara (Thomas) Nickras of Troy, Ohio; Brother: Ted Campbell of Plainwell, Mich.; nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband: Louis B. Denoyer; her son: Michael L. Denoyer; grandson: Ian Denoyer; and 10 brothers and sisters.

Grace was a loving wife and stay at home mom until her children were grown. Grace was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Troy, Ohio, where she worked the cafeteria line for several years. She loved retail and worked at Garage for Her, Alice's Clothes Line and Fashion Bug. Grace volunteered at the Board of Elections working the polls. She loved to entertain and enjoyed water aerobics, teaching them for 14 years at Lincoln Center. Grace also belonged to the Troy Elks.

Services will be held 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday at Riverside Cemetery, Troy, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lincoln Center, 110 Ash Street, Troy, OH 45373 or Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.