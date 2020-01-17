PIQUA — H. Joan Burch, 89, of Piqua passed away at 3:42 pm Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home. She was born May 24, 1930 in Fletcher to the late Kenneth and Alta (McGlaughlin) Calland. She married Thomas W. Burch on August 26, 1950 in Fletcher, and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sons, Dean (Susie) Burch of Piqua and Daniel (Stephen Collier) Burch of Louisville, Kentucky; one daughter, Susan (Ed Frederick) Burch of Raleigh, North Carolina; one granddaughter, Corey Burch of Cincinnati; one grandson, Matthew Frederick of Raleigh, North Carolina; one sister, Maxine (James) Worthington of Bowling Green, Kentucky; one brother, Michael (JoAnne) Calland of Milford; several nieces and nephews; her companion since 2000, Albert Tipps; his three sons, Allan (Sandy) Tipps, Gary (Vicki) Tipps, and Randy Tipps; one daughter, Debby (Howard) Philipps; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by, one brother, Richard Calland; one daughter-in-law, Mary (Brokaw) Burch; and two sisters-in-law, Connie (Neubert) Calland and Jackie (Agee) Calland.

Joan graduated from Brown Township High School in 1948. Following high school, she worked for the Piqua Memorial Hospital for 12 years. She then went on to spend two years with the Copeland Corp of Sidney. Joan finished her work career with Hobart Corporation, serving 27 years until her retirement in 1995. She was an avid watcher of all sports, especially her Cincinnati Reds and Bengals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Joan was a charter member of the Fletcher Methodist Church. She was also member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles #3998 and Piqua American Legion #184.

A visitation to honor her life will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday January 22, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd Ste 221, Columbus, OH 43220 or the donors' favorite charity. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.