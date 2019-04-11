BRADFORD — H. Max Stover age 79 of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home.

Max was born in Piqua on July 31, 1939 to the (late) Hubert I. "Bub" Stover and Mary Julia (Wise) Stover Pickett; was a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1957; had two years of college; retired as an Electrician at Miami Industries, Piqua with 25 years of service; lifelong resident of Darke County; a member of the Bradford Church of the Brethren; sponsored 4-H trophies at the Darke County Fair; showed gas engines at shows; all the time working on cars; a master tinkerer and jack of all trades.

Preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Kathy Pelzel and Sandra Russell; and son, Richard Leon Stover. Max is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy Lee (Fout) Stover; two sons and daughter-in-law, Daniel Ray & Heather Stover of Indianapolis, John Dean Stover of Fairfield, OH; son-in-law, Daniel Leo Pelzel of Georgetown, OH; six grandchildren, Rachel & Daniel Jones, Rebekah & Elijah Miles, Anna Stover, Josiah Stover, Katie Pelzel, & Joshlyn Stover; three great-grandchildren, Nehemiah, Max, & Madeleine; and other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service 2:00 PM Saturday at the Bradford Church of the Brethren with Pastor John Shelton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220.

