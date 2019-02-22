PIQUA — Hank J. Gambill, age 63, of Piqua, passed away at 5:20 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Ohio. He was born Nov. 28, 1955, in Morehead, KY, to the late Earl and Molly (Cantrell) Gambill. He married Donna J. Bryant in Houston, OH, in 1979. She preceded him in death Dec. 25, 2009.

He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Samantha & Gabriel Hartzell, Piqua; one son and daughter-in-law: Joey and Heather Gambill, Piqua; three brothers: Dean Gambill, Arcanum, Larry Gambill, Sidney, Jimmy Gambill, Piqua; two sisters: Penny Hammons, TN, Tammy Shepherd, Sidney; three grandchildren: Sadie Hartzell, Haley Hartzell, Ellie Gambill, all of Piqua; and several nieces and nephews.

Hank loved deer hunting, fishing, being outdoors gardening and working on cars. He especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was employed at Jackson Tube, Piqua for 20 years and then worked at the Piqua Walmart for 10 years.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with the Rev. Gary Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Houston Cemetery. Family will receive friends Tuesday 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to 15120 Collections Center Drive Chicago, IL 60693.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.