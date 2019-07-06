PIQUA — Hannah Rose O'Leary, 5, of Piqua passed from this life to join Jesus her Lord and Savior on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at the UPMC Children's Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born January 22, 2014 in Dayton to Robert M. and Rosemary A. (Drees) O'Leary of Piqua.

In addition to her parents she is survived by nine siblings, Alanna, Brendan, Colleen, Donovan, Evan, Finian, Griffin, Irelyn, Joseph; maternal grandparents, Norbert and Teresita Dress of Troy; and paternal grandparents, Barbara J. (John Vavroch) O'Leary of Piqua; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Michael O'Leary.

Hannah loved her family and life! She enjoyed camping, swimming, bicycling, reading, drawing and playing with her brothers, sisters and friends. People were drawn to her as she was a happy spirit filled with joy as evidenced by her constant smile. She will be remembered as a source of light to everyone who enjoyed her dancing through life with a song.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday July 9, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Her family suggests memorial contributions to St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Broadway, Piqua, OH 45356.

