Harold Charles "Charlie" Olson
TROY — Harold Charles "Charlie" Olson, age 81, of Troy, OH passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

He was born on February 24, 1939 in Staten Island, NY to the late Harold and Gertrude Olson.

Charlie is survived by sons: Jeffrey (Rosa) Olson of Glen Cove, NY and Jon Olson of SC; step-daughters and sons-in-law: Tana (Ken) Bowen, Steffani (Mark) Melvin, Alison (Martin Alaniz) Grubb all of Troy; step-son: Adam (Kim Barton) Grubb of Troy; sisters: Florence Studer and Betty Hardy; and three grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sarah.

Charlie was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Moose Lodge and the American Legion in Troy. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army National Guard. Charlie was a Ham Radio Operator. He enjoyed bowling, gardening and spending quality time with his family. Charlie was formerly a NYC Police officer and a Miami County Sheriff's Deputy.

Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Baird Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Heiss officiating. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 225 North Elm Street, Troy, OH 45373.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Piqua Daily Call from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
