LUDLOW FALLS — Harold Gene Adkins, Sr. of Ludlow Falls, Ohio, age 81, passed away on April 26, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 21, 1937 to the late Earl E. and Mae (Browning) Adkins in Yoland, West Virginia. Harold is survived by his loving wife, Ruth (Curry) Adkins; sons Harold G. (Donna) Adkins of Lake Mary, Florida and Craig A. (Youngmi) Adkins of Knoxville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother Earl Adkins, Jr.; step-sisters Helen Bergmann, Willia Jewel Adkins, Betty Ellen Flemming, and Myrtle Browning; and his loving Aunt Sally Browning.

He was preceded in death by his parents and special step-fathers Ottto Bethel and George Parsons; brothers Clifford Adkins and Johnny Adkins; loving stepmother Cora Adkins, and step-brothers Robert Lee Browning and Virgil Browning. He graduated from Man High School, Man, W. Va., in 1956, and attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Greenville, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton, with burial following at Unity Cemetery, Laura. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Memories may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.