Harold V. Welker (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold V. Welker.
Service Information
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH
45373
(937)-339-2602
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Troy, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

TROY — Harold V. Welker, age 88, of Troy, OH passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit after a short illness.

He was born on September 13, 1931 in Mason County, WV to the late B.V. and Goldie (Hayes) Welker.

Harold is survived by his wife of 60 years: Carol M. (Zeigler) Welker; son: Paul R. "Bobby" (Friend: Angela Adams) Welker of Troy, OH; daughter: Lisa (Ian) Coyle of Troy, OH; grandsons: Anthony (Joe) Welker and Matthew Welker; siblings: Hilda Lawrence of Port Orchard, WA; Linda(Frank) Edmisten of Troy, OH; Richard (Judy) Welker of Ludlow Falls, OH; sisters-in-law: Phyllis Welker Meade of Bradford and Shirley Welker Hynes of Troy and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter: Laura Jean Welker; brothers: Jim, Larry and Guy Welker and sister: Chloda Francis.

Harold was a graduate of Staunton School. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army during the Korean War.

Harold was a member of Lost Creek United Church of Christ. He retired from Hobart Corporation in 1994 and later from Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Harold was a longtime member of Troy Emergency Crew.

He loved the outdoors and traveling. Harold especially loved his family.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Troy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.