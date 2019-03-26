COVINGTON — Harriet L. "Hattie" Miller, 94, of Covington, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Brookdale of Piqua. She was born June 16, 1924, in Covington, to the late Harry N. and Pearl M. (Cable) Koon. She married Forrest V. Miller on January 21, 1956; he preceded her in death in July 1979.

Harriet will be missed and remembered by several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her siblings, John Koon, Barbara O'Connor, and Marianna Warner.

Harriet was a 1942 graduate of Covington High School and was a lifelong member of the Covington Presbyterian Church. She and her husband were the owners and operators of the Forrest V. Miller Insurance Agency. Hattie was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling and playing bridge.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Pastor Greg Kurtz officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Covington. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Covington Presbyterian Church, 30 N. Pearl St., Covington, OH 45318.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.moorefh.com.