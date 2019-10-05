PIQUA — Harry J. Straker, 92 of Piqua, passed away at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born May 25, 1927 in Yorkshire to the late Harry R. and Mary (Bauer) Straker.

He married Betty J. Grisez June 18, 1950 in Willowdell, she preceded him in death November 22, 2017.

Survivors include a sister, Harriett Hartley of Piqua; two sister-in-laws, Marilyn (Joseph) Staudt of Williamstown, West Virginia and Mary (late James) Grisez of Willowdell; three nephews, Jed (Lisa) Grisez, Jeff (Paula) Staudt, John (Adele) Hartley Jr.; a niece, Ann (Jack) Hill; four great nieces, Anne, Emily, Sophia, Ana; a great-great niece, Lucy; and a great-great nephew, James.

Mr. Straker was a graduate of Versailles High School. He was a United States Army veteran having served during World War II. He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church.

He worked for Dunson Supply before purchasing Piqua Automotive where he served as the President. He was a hard worker, even through his retirement he enjoyed traveling as a sales representative for his business.

He was a 32nd degree member of the Free and Accepted Masons and was active with Warren Lodge #24. He was also a member of the Republican Men's Club, and a member of the American Legion Post #184 for 73 years where he served as a past Commander.

He enjoyed maintaining his lawn, gardening, making sauerkraut, pickles, and pickled red beets.

A service to honor his life will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Ronald Green officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Versailles where full military honors will be provided by the Veteran's Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be from 11-1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home where a Masonic Service will be held at 12 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua, OH 45356 or the Veteran's Elite Tribute Squad, P.O. Box 720 Piqua, OH 45356 or to one's favorite charity.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.