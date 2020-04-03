TROY — Hazel Lee Begovich (Smith) died at 10:20am at the Upper Valley Medical Center on March 25, 2020 in Troy, Ohio at the age of 88.

Hazel is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles Begovich; grandchildren, Brandon (Bethany) Evans and Brooke (Thomas) Francis; and one brother, John (Joanne) Smith of Lancaster, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Malissa Smith; sister, Mary Belle Shroyer (Smith) of Troy, OH; and daughter, Mary Malissa Evans of Troy, OH.

Hazel was born on December 21, 1931 in Lancaster, Kentucky to John and Malissa Smith. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in education. She married Charles, on August 20, 1960. After moving to Troy, Hazel began working for the Troy City Schools as a first and second grade teacher. She spent the majority of her teaching career as a second grade teacher at Concord Elementary School.

Hazel will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who worked tirelessly to help her children to pursue their goals.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Troy Emergency Response Fund.

A memorial is scheduled for May 23, 2020 at the Troy First Presbyterian Church at 3pm, with a reception to follow. All are welcome and encouraged to attend and join her family in a celebration of Hazel's life.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.