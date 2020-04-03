Hazel Lee (Smith) Begovich

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Lee (Smith) Begovich.
Service Information
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH
45373
(937)-339-2602
Obituary
Send Flowers

TROY — Hazel Lee Begovich (Smith) died at 10:20am at the Upper Valley Medical Center on March 25, 2020 in Troy, Ohio at the age of 88.

Hazel is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles Begovich; grandchildren, Brandon (Bethany) Evans and Brooke (Thomas) Francis; and one brother, John (Joanne) Smith of Lancaster, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Malissa Smith; sister, Mary Belle Shroyer (Smith) of Troy, OH; and daughter, Mary Malissa Evans of Troy, OH.

Hazel was born on December 21, 1931 in Lancaster, Kentucky to John and Malissa Smith. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in education. She married Charles, on August 20, 1960. After moving to Troy, Hazel began working for the Troy City Schools as a first and second grade teacher. She spent the majority of her teaching career as a second grade teacher at Concord Elementary School.

Hazel will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who worked tirelessly to help her children to pursue their goals.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Troy Emergency Response Fund.

A memorial is scheduled for May 23, 2020 at the Troy First Presbyterian Church at 3pm, with a reception to follow. All are welcome and encouraged to attend and join her family in a celebration of Hazel's life.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.