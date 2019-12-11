VANDALIA — Helen F. Burke, age 71, of Vandalia, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Crossroads Rehab & Nursing of Vandalia.

She was born December 13, 1947 to the late John M. & M. Arlene (Vance) Burke in Vandalia, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Larry Burke.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Angel Turner of Tipp City, Joseph Werling of Palm Beach, FL, and Arlene Purvis of Thunder Bay, Canada; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 1 grand puppy and brother Michael Burke of Hartford, CT.

Helen was a Vandalia Butler High School graduate and loved making ceramics, Pow-Wows, playing bluegrass, being at the lake and gardening.

A celebration of life to honor Helen's life will be held from 6-9 PM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the American Legion Post #586, 377 N. 3rd St, Tipp City, OH 45371 where a $5 dinner will be served at 6:00 PM for anyone who would like to attend.

Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses c/o Hale-Sarver.

Online memories of Helen may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.