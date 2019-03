VENICE, FLA. — Helen M. Lesher, 99, died March 20, 2019.

She was born in Miami County, Ohio on Feb. 11, 1920. She married Deo Lesher on Jan. 21, 1941. He died in 1988. They moved from the Calumet Road to Athens, Ga. and then to Florida.

She is survived by a sister, Betty Thompson Cross, and many nieces and nephews. No services planned.