TROY — Helen R. Caldwell, age 90, of Troy, OH, formerly of New Carlisle, OH, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Caldwell House in Troy.

Helen was born on January 5, 1929 in Magnet, IN to the late William Wesley and Clarice (Bailey) Waddle.

Helen is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Charles and Jean Caldwell of Greenville, OH; Joseph and Kathy Caldwell and Daniel and Penni Caldwell all of Troy, OH; brother: John Waddle of Cambridge, OH; sister: Carolyn Robbins of Troy, OH; grandchildren: Christina (Bert) Arrowood; Joanna (Scott) Binkley; Caleb Caldwell; Jared Caldwell; Josiah Caldwell ; Benjamin (Fiancé Christiana Coober) Caldwell; Amber(Jon) Schaadt; Byron (Demi Fair) Caldwell; Aaron (Lauren) Caldwell; Mark (Erin) Caldwell; David (Aimee) Caldwell and Anne (Zach) Risner; and twenty one great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years: Kenneth E. Caldwell; brothers: William and Floyd Waddle; daughter: Susan Caldwell; and three great grandchildren.

She was a member of the Troy Baptist Temple for 70 years where she was a member of Silver Stars and former choir member. She was also a member of DAR. Helen enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and canning. She was a faithful wife, mother, and homemaker and loving grandmother.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with the Pastor David Thomasson officiating. Interment will take place in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Troy Baptist Temple Pew Fund, 691 East Staunton Road, Troy, OH 45373.

