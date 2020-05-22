Henrietta Emma Baden
1929 - 2020
TROY — Henrietta Emma Baden, age 91, of Troy, OH passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Brookdale Troy. Henrietta was born on April 11, 1929 in Napoleon, OH to the late Carl George and Frieda Ella (Riefers) Plassman. Henrietta is survived by her husband of 70 years; Luther Baden; children: Brad (Cathy) Baden of Troy; and Brenda (Greg) Morneau of Scarborough, ME; and grandchildren: Sarah and Peter Morneau and Jared, Joel, and John Baden. In addition to her parents, Henrietta was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Henrietta was a 1948 graduate of Napoleon High School. She was a homemaker and was employed for 14 years at Boston Department Store as a clerk. She also volunteered for 30 years at Greenville, Lancaster, and Troy Hospitals. Henrietta was a member of First Lutheran Church in Troy. Her life revolved around her family and her church. A celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to: Filling Home of Mercy: N160 St. Rt. 108, Napoleon, OH 43545 or First Lutheran Church of Troy: 2899 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com

Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
May 22, 2020
Luther, Chuck and I were so sad to hear of Henrietta's passing. She was a kind, caring lovely woman. I loved to call her Sunshine because she always smiled and followed with a hug! We will keep you and your family in our prayers. Fondly, Chuck & Jayne Drake
Jayne Drake
Friend
