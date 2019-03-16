TIPP CITY — Herbert O. Butt, age 92, passed away on February 28, 2019, at SpringMeade Health Center in Tipp City.

A life-long resident of Troy, he is remembered for his integrity, his commitment to service, and his playful spirit. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the destroyer, the U.S.S. Beatty DD756 and deployed to the South Pacific. Upon his return from the war, he married Helen (Sphar), also of Troy, on March 8, 1947.

After working briefly for Waco Aircraft Company and Hobart Manufacturing, Herb joined the workforce at Trans World Airlines, for which he served as a ticket and gate agent for 27 years.

As a member of the First United Church of Christ, he worked with Helen to maintain and enhance the church's "Backpack" program, providing prepackaged food to school children for their weekend food needs.

Despite growing up in a home with no male role model, he provided a supportive and enriching home for his children who still benefit from and strive to continue his commitment to family. Living up to that commitment, he relocated three times during his adult life in order to provide in-home care for his mother-in-law, his estranged father, and finally his mother. His family will always remember his warmth and lively wit. Irrepressibly playful even in his final years, he celebrated his 88th birthday by skydiving.

Herb was preceded in death by his wife Helen and his mother Hazel Brown. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Anderson, his children: Linda (Donald) Buirley, Rex (Karen) Butt, Pamela (Mark) Favorite, and Kevin (Nancy) Butt, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Per his wishes, Herb's cremated remains are to be ceremonially dispersed by the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific. Herb's memorial service, with military honors, is scheduled to begin at 1 PM on March 20, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Herb's name to the local VFW. Checks are to be made payable to "VFW Post 5436" and sent to same at 2220 Lefevre Road, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.