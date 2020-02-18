TROY — Hettie Lynn Binkley, age 57 of Troy, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.

She was born August 17, 1962 in Hamilton to Kenneth Hall and Lucille (Reynolds) Hall.

Hettie is survived by her mother Lucille Hall of Troy, daughters Mandy Pushea (Ian) of Columbus and Jerzie Binkley of Troy, granddaughter Bee Randlyn, sister Tabitha Mumford of Arizona, and brother Daniel Hall of Troy.

She was preceded in death by her husband Randy Binkley, father Kenneth Hall, and two brothers.

Hettie was a graduate of Troy High School. She had worked previously for Dollar General in Troy and was a former lunch lady for Milton Union Schools. Hettie enjoyed reading and having fun, and loved the beach. She was very much a people person who would take care of others and put everyone else first. She had a contagious laugh and the best sense of humor.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

