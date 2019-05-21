Holly Anne Foster, age 53, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. She was born on January 16, 1966 in Quantico, Virginia to Austin Foster and Jean (Anderson) Foster.

Holly is survived by her parents: Austin Foster of Houston, Ohio and Ralph and Jean Drake of Troy, OH; brother: Matt (Trish) Foster of Urbana; sister: Jill (Matt) Byrd of West Chester, Ohio; stepbrother: Rod (Michelle) Drake; and aunts, uncles and many nieces and nephews.

Holly graduated from Troy High School in 1984. She was also a graduate of The Ohio State University. She worked for the Law Firm of Elsass, Wallace and Evans in Sidney.

Holly was loved by her family and many friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was a kind and caring person.

Services will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Byrd officiating. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.