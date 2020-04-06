TIPP CITY — Imogene Pottenger, age 82, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 6:44 p.m. in SpringMeade Nursing Home, Tipp City, OH.

Born on July 13, 1937 in Kentucky, Imogene was one of sixteen children, and the last surviving child of the late Freet and Alky (Wright) Young.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, Ohio.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, OH is serving the family.

