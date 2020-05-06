RICHWOOD, Ohio — Linda Kay (King) Rogers, age 61, of Richwood, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home on May 2, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1958 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Philip Jay and Cleo Kathryn (Bell) King. She is survived by her husband: Ronald K. Rogers; two daughters: Andrea Lee Rogers and Kathryn (Brett) Sheets; two brothers: Ronald (Sharrie) King of Troy and Daniel (Susan) King of Piqua; one sister: Cynthia King of Raleigh, North Carolina. Linda was a 1976 graduate of Miami East High School and received her Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Management Degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 1981. She was a member of the Casstown United Methodist Church. She was retired from Abbott Labs of Columbus, Ohio. A Private Family Service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Baird Funeral Home with interment to follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 6 to May 7, 2020.